Foreign criminals from Romania arrested in Debrecen

The Hajdú-Bihar County Prosecutor’s Office brought charges against four foreigners and the Hungarian man who gave the tip for a classified case of robbery and other crimes.

According to the indictment, the Hungarian man has been gambling for years, which is why he visited Romania several times, where he met one of the Romanian criminals in a casino. At the Romanian man’s request, the Hungarian citizen gave a tip from which the Romanian defendants could obtain a significant amount of cash, valuables, and drugs.

On January 19, 2020, three Romanian criminals arrived in Hungary in two cars with stolen license plates, and then appeared in Debrecen, at the victim’s family home, in the early evening. They climbed into the yard, bolted the door of the house and entered the living room, where they waited for the victims to return home. After the owners arrived, the defendants assaulted them, tied them up with a quick bandage and laid them on the ground while continuously demanding money from them and then ransacked the house. During this time, the injured man tried to free himself, angered by this, one of the defendants kicked him several times on the head and upper body. The defendants found a bag containing several million forints in cash, took it with them, and then left Hungary in a short time.

On March 4, 2020, three Romanian men set out to rob again. They knocked on the door of the victim’s house, who lived in Kabán, pretending to be police officers, and they even had a gas-disarming weapon with them. The residents of the house let the defendants in, at which point the perpetrators tied them up with a quick bandage, abused them, and continuously demanded money from them. Then one of the defendants searched the rooms and took HUF 115,000 in total from two different places, after which they all left Hungary.

The Hajdú-Bihar County Prosecutor’s Office brought charges against the four Romanian men for the crime of group robbery and other crimes, and against the Hungarian man for a classified case of extortion at the Debrecen Court. In the indictment, he proposed that the four Romanian defendants be sentenced to prison and banned from public affairs, as well as their expulsion from the territory of Hungary and confiscation of property, while the Hungarian defendant requested a suspended prison sentence.

(Hajdú-Bihar County Prosecutor’s Office)

Picture: illustration.