Bence Neuwirth: everything is ready for a basketball fiesta in front of the main building of the University of Debrecen

Both the women’s and men’s teams of the University of Debrecen will participate in the 3×3 European University Basketball Championship starting on Saturday. Bence Neuwirth, a member of the director’s DE men’s foursome, DEAC’s excellence expects a competition with a great atmosphere.



It’s only five days until the major international sports event of the summer, the European 3×3 University Basketball Championship, begins in the square in front of the Main Building of the University of Debrecen. Eight Hungarian ensembles from six Hungarian higher education institutions will participate in the competition.

The women’s team of the University of Debrecen, under the leadership of coach Orsolya Vasas, is preparing for the continental tournament in the composition of Dóra Mezei, Petra Mondl, Rebeka Anna Kovács, and Virág Baczuk, while the boys’ foursome, led by Ádám Erdei, is going with the composition of Bence Neuwirth, Horváth Botond, Mátyás Gáspár, Gergő Várbíró fight for the highest possible rankings.

The audience will be able to hear the athlete’s oath from Bence Neuwirth, a student of GTK Economics and Management, at the opening ceremony. In addition to the DEAC NB I/A team, the young basketball player also collected points in 3×3 basketball games.

– I have already played in front of the Great Temple, it was also a very memorable competition, now I am expecting it again in front of the main building of the university. It will be an excellent venue, we will play in a very nice environment. Perhaps the essence of this whole event is that all participants feel good, as it is a competitive opportunity with a great atmosphere, and we definitely take it very seriously, emphasized the player.

The basketball player added that the European Championship will make their summer preparation more special, at which he expects to play freely. In his view, the organizing team is preparing for the competition in an extremely professional manner, so it is expected that everything will be in place for a basketball fiesta with a great atmosphere.

40 teams from 35 universities in 17 countries will participate in the 3×3 European University Basketball Championship starting on July 15. On Saturday’s opening day, practice and the official opening will take center stage, the matches will be held between July 16 and 19.

Admission to the matches is free, and the atmosphere is expected to be frenetic at the event venue set up in front of the emblematic Main Building of the University of Debrecen.

