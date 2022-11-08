Debrecen has the best rural practitioner high school

The gymnasium of the University of Debrecen continues to be the best rural secondary school according to the latest ranking of the HVG. The Kossuth Lajos Vocational High School and Primary School of the University of Debrecen took 5th place in the ranking of vocational high schools as the best rural institution, reports unideb.hu.

DE Kossuth’s Lajos Gyakorló Gymnasium and Primary School improved nine places compared to last year’s results in the overall list of 100, where it came in 27th place. Among the schools, only the institutions of ELTE are ahead of DEKLGYGÁI. Based on the Hungarian literature and language graduation results, DE’s high school is the distinguished 4th on the national list, while the institution is in 17th place based on the admission results. The HVG compiled the top 100 list of Hungarian high schools for the tenth time. The creators of the rankings published in the publication Secondary School – 2023 took into account the results of the 2021 competence measurement of full-time tenth graders in reading comprehension and mathematics, as well as the matriculation results of full-time students in mathematics, Hungarian language and literature, history and foreign languages, as well as in higher education admissions to universities and colleges average score of admitted students.

On November 8 and 9, Tuesday and Wednesday, elementary school students and their parents who are interested in Kossuth Gyakorló can get to know the institution’s program, teachers, and high school life in person. At the Csengő utca assignment site, on November 8th, interested parties are invited to the open day of the 4th and 1+4th year courses, while on November 9th, the six-year course will be presented.

On the open days, sixth and eighth-grade students can participate in lessons, interactive presentations, and scientific experiments. After that, the teachers hold a parents’ meeting, present the school’s economic, legal, and communication department, the technical and medical-pharmaceutical training, as well as the 1+4 grade language preparation class, and also inform interested students and parents about the six-grade training.

The detailed program of the open days is available here.

