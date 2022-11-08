A bus hit a pedestrian in Debrecen – did anyone see the accident?

A bus was turning from Ótemető Street to Rakovszky Street in Debrecen, when it ran over a pedestrian at the designated pedestrian crossing on October 29 around 7:45. The Debrecen police are asking for the public’s help.

The Debrecen Police Department is investigating the negligent cause of a road accident. According to the available data, on October 29, 2022, at around 7:45 a.m., a bus was turning from Ótemető utca to Rakovszky utca in Debrecen, when it ran over a pedestrian at the designated pedestrian crossing. The pedestrian fell and suffered serious injuries.

The police ask that anyone who saw the accident report in person at the Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Department (Sámsoni út 149, Debrecen) or by phone at 06-52/457-040, which is available 24 hours a day, 06- 80/555-111 on the toll-free number of Telefontanú or the toll-free emergency number 112.

debreceninap.hu

Photo: google street view