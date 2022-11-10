A woman robbed a relative of a sick child at a hospital in Debrecen

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office brought charges of theft against the woman who stole the personal belongings of a relative of a sick child.

On March 7, 2022, the accused’s minor child was undergoing medical treatment in one of the medical institutions in Debrecen.

According to the accusation, on the day above, at around 3:45 p.m., the woman appeared at the care department, where for the relatives the so-called healthcare facility provided a parent’s room so that they could be with their children at all times.

The defendant entered this room, where she noticed the victim’s suitcase locked with a padlock. Since there was no one in the room, the woman removed the padlock in an unknown way, then took a large number of clothes, shoes, and board games from the suitcase, packing them in the bag she had and turning several times until she took them out of the building.

The defendant caused HUF 116,000 in damage to the victim, which was not recovered.

During the investigation conducted by the Debrecen Police Department, the victim filed a civil claim and asked for compensation for the damage caused.

The Debrecen Public Prosecutor’s Office brought charges against the accused at the Debrecen Public Registry for the crime of theft of a small value, committed by violence against a thing. In the indictment for issuing a criminal sentence, he proposed that the district court, based on the content of the documents, sentence the defendant to a suspended prison sentence without conducting a trial and that the civil rights claim submitted by the victim should be judged on its merits and granted.

