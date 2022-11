Road construction works will continue in the vicinity of the Pósa utca stops, therefore the Pósa utca stops in the direction of Ondód and Kishatár utca will be closed from the start of the operation on Thursday, November 10, 2022.

The two stops will be moved together to the area of the temporary stop created after the intersection of Kishegyesi út Császár Péter utca. Until the works are completed, the affected bus services will stop at the temporary stop.

