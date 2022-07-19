The police arrested the man who caused the fatal accident at Püspökladány

The 37-year-old man collided with two motorcyclists and then left the scene. After three weeks in hiding, he is now in criminal custody.

A serious road traffic accident occurred on the püspökladány section of highway no. 4 on June 28, 2022. A car crossed into the opposite lane, where it collided with two motorcyclists. After the accident, the driver got out of the car and fled. One of the motorcyclists died on the spot, while the other was transported to the hospital with serious injuries by the ambulance service.

The police launched a manhunt. They looked for witnesses in the surrounding streets and obtained every little detail that could help them identify the driver. On the same day, they saw a local resident who could be linked to the car and thus to the cause of the accident. An arrest warrant was issued for the 37-year-old man.

On July 18, 2022, the detectives from Püspökladány, together with the Detective Department of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters and the employees of the Civilian Public Area Support Sub-Department, caught the driver at his hideout in Debrecen.

He was interrogated as a suspect due to the well-founded suspicion of committing the crime of negligently causing a fatal road accident, as well as failure to render assistance. During the investigation, it was also established that the man was legally prohibited from driving at the time of the accident, so he must also be held liable for a felony for driving while prohibited.

The police took him into criminal custody and filed a motion for his arrest.

