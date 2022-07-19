Overweight vehicles are shut down one by one on the Hajdú-Bihar section of the Romanian border

Administrative fines were imposed on three drivers, and one man was produced by the police.



A Romanian citizen applied for the exit at the Ártánd Road Border Crossing on the evening of July 15, 2022. During the inspection, the police in Biharkeresztes determined that the weight of the vehicle assembly driven by the man exceeded the maximum permissible total weight by 2,120 kilograms.

The next day, around 9 p.m., the uniformed officers checked an overweight van in Ártánd as well. In this case, the load was 760 kilograms overweight.

At Ártánd, a man wanted to leave the country with his vehicle assembly on July 17, 2022, at around 1 a.m. The police established that the weight of the vehicle assembly exceeded the permissible maximum total weight by nearly 500 kilograms.

Administrative fines were imposed on all three drivers.

The next day, July 18, at dawn, a man applied to leave at the Ártánd Road Border Crossing. During the inspection, it was found that the driver’s license he handed over was fake, so he was brought before him, and proceedings were initiated against him on suspicion of forgery of public documents.

