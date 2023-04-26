5,500 packs of cigarettes and stolen cars were seized at the Hajdú-Bihar border crossings

The border police in Biharkereszetes and Ártánd have had some major arrests in recent days.

On the morning of April 21, 2023, a Ukrainian citizen applied to exit a Belgian minibus at the Ártánd Road Border Crossing. During the inspection, the border guards found that the Nyíregyháza Court had issued an arrest warrant against him because he had not paid the fine imposed on him for the crime of disorderly conduct, so it was changed to detention. On the same day, during an inspection of the driver of a Romanian passenger car, it was revealed that the Kiskőrös Police Department had issued a warrant against him because he had not paid the fine imposed on him, and it was changed to detention. The police produced both men, who were allowed to leave freely after paying the fine.

On the night of April 22, 2023, employees of the Biharkeresztes Border Police Department checked the driver and two passengers of a van at the Ártánd border crossing. During the inspection, the uniformed officers found 5,500 packs of cigarettes without Hungarian tax and stamp marks hidden in the vehicle (top picture). The men were produced and then handed over together with the vehicle and the excise goods to the staff of the National Tax and Customs Office responsible for conducting the procedure.

On the afternoon of April 24, 2023, a Romanian citizen applied for entry at the Ártánd Közúti Border Crossing in the Spanish vehicle he was driving. During the inspection, the border guards established that the car is included in the warrant system and is being sought by the Spanish authorities. The police produced the man and then handed him over to the staff of the Berettyóújfalu Police Department.

debreceninap.hu