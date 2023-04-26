Mentoring for the development of English language skills at the University of Debrecen

The online mentoring program of the Institute of English and American Studies of the Faculty of Humanities of the University of Debrecen, the Writing Center, continues to welcome applications from English majors, in which master’s and teaching majors, seniors, and Ph.D. students support the studies of their junior peers as mentors and coaches.

The aim of the program, which is funded by faculty and institute resources, is to reduce dropout rates, support talented Hungarian and foreign students who may still have language problems, and improve the quality of higher education.

In the spring semester, 8 students who have received special training perform mentoring tasks. Several of them had already participated in the work of the previous semesters, during which they helped the studies of two or three of their peers, primarily by checking essays and submissions, and also contributed to the preparation for the EYE, i.e. the basic language exam.

The entire program takes place online with the help of the e-learning system, the work is coordinated this semester by two instructors of the Anglo-American Institute, assistant professor Gabriella Moise and assistant teacher Zsuzsanna Lénárt-Muszka.

We are very pleased that the Writing Center has become a tradition at the Anglo-American Institute and that we can help students again this year

– said Zsuzsanna Lénárt-Muszka.

Among other things, the Writing Center can benefit the students because they are not only mentored by professionally prepared students, but also the Writing Center’s team consists of tutors who were once students and faced similar difficulties

– said third-year Ph.D. student Bianka Szendrei, who has been strengthening the team of mentors for years.

According to second-year Ph.D. student Krisztán Daniella, one of the biggest advantages of the mentoring program is that in a more informal environment, younger students dare to raise and discuss their questions and difficulties.

In addition, it is also very important that this process is also a great learning and development opportunity for the mentors, both in terms of text editing and teaching skills

– said second-year Ph.D. student Fruzsina Papp, who has been helping the Writing Center as a tutor since the program started.

The Anglo-American Institute’s Writing Center program is still accepting applications from students majoring in English.

