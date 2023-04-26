Responsible public procurement consultants are trained in Debrecen

Useful and up-to-date information was provided by the professional training of the University of Debrecen, which was organized for the responsible accredited public procurement consultants on Tuesday. Almost forty professionals took part in the further training held at the Böszörményi út campus. Almost half of the participants were employees of the University of Debrecen.

The actualities of public procurement control, the operation and task system of the Integrity Authority, as well as the audit experience of EU-supported competition procedures, were also discussed at the training organized by the University of Debrecen Chancellery’s Continuing Education Center for Responsible accredited public procurement consultants.

The purpose of the training is for the responsible public procurement consultants to have up-to-date knowledge, high-level knowledge and preparation based on extensive experience

– explained Anikó Tóth, head of the Continuing Education Center.

The condition for the use of EU funds is the successful completion of public procurement tenders. In terms of participation in the competition procedure, a detailed knowledge of the legal and regulatory system of the procedures is essential. That is why there is a great demand from professionals for training that provides such diverse, comprehensive knowledge. And for the university, it is extremely important that professionals receive first-hand information about new developments in inspection procedures. The institution wants to meet these expectations by organizing complex continuing education

– added Anikó Tóth.

László Kovács, President of the Public Procurement Authority, Ferenc Pál Biró, President of the Integrity Authority, Melinda Karácsoni-Pej, Head of the Internal Audit and Integrity Directorate of the State Secretariat for European Union Development of the Prime Minister’s Office, gave a lecture at the training organized for the responsible accredited public procurement consultants. Balázs Dencső, Deputy State Secretary of the Prime Minister’s Office for Public Procurement Supervision, Director General of Auditing European Grants, and Sándor Puskás, Chairman of the Public Procurement Decision Committee.

