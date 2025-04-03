Strategic partnership agreement signed between UD YouMED and EcoPro BM Hungary

UD YouMED, the private healthcare provider of the University of Debrecen, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with EcoPro BM Hungary Zrt., a company building a factory in Debrecen. Under this collaboration, the 130 employees of the South Korean company will receive comprehensive healthcare services, and this opportunity will also be extended to future employees.

The healthcare package for employees includes screenings, preventive outpatient treatments, one-day surgeries, therapeutic massages, dental treatments, and, in some cases, patient transportation through UD Ambulance. Eligible employees will have access to the full spectrum of private healthcare services offered by the University of Debrecen, from prevention to aftercare. To meet the expectations of EcoPro BM Hungary, UD YouMED has developed a unique patient management system to provide more efficient support.

UD YouMED is among the 30 largest healthcare providers in Hungary and has received the “Patient-Friendly Service Provider of the Year” award in both 2023 and 2024.

“This collaboration offers us a unique opportunity, as we get to work with a leading South Korean company. We understand the challenges of working in a foreign culture and navigating the healthcare system abroad, which is why our partnership exists – to support EcoPro BM Hungary as a healthcare provider,” said Judit Baranyainé Rácz.

Founded in January 2022, EcoPro BM Hungary is committed to creating a stable, safe, and high-quality work environment, aiming to provide its employees with high-standard medical care, which is why they partnered with UD YouMED.

Juyong, CEO of EcoPro BM Hungary, emphasized that the collaboration with UD YouMED goes beyond just medical services. The company aims to be a true, valued partner of Debrecen, continuously seeking local organizations and service providers to contribute to the city’s economic development. EcoPro BM Hungary believes that a healthier, more sustainable future can only be realized when key economic players and local communities work together. The company is committed to contributing to initiatives that serve the interests of Debrecen and Hungary.

EcoPro BM Hungary aims to play a key role in Debrecen’s life and strives to become the leading cathode material manufacturer in Europe and even the world, elevating Debrecen as a key automotive industry hub.

For more information on UD YouMED’s services, visit their website, and for details on EcoPro BM Hungary’s activities and job opportunities, click here.

(unideb.hu)