Conference for educators committed to environmental education to be held in Debrecen

The Jane Goodall Institute Hungary is organizing a conference for educators committed to environmental education, who are interested in learning about the institute’s Roots&Shoots program.

The professional meeting will take place on April 3, 2025, the 91st birthday of Jane Goodall, at the Nagyerdei Forestry School (4032 Debrecen, Kartács Street 25), from 10:00 AM until approximately 3:00 PM.

During the all-day conference, staff from the institute will present the programs designed for teaching students environmental awareness, share successful practices, and report on the activities of the Debrecen Roots&Shoots groups and other professional organizations. Workshops will offer the opportunity to taste products, engage in craft and playful activities, and participants will also plant trees.