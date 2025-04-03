Overweight patients are not operated on until they lose weight in Hungary

A new protocol has been introduced in Hungary’s healthcare system: as of April, hip and knee replacement surgeries cannot be performed on overweight individuals with a body mass index (BMI) over 35-40. They cannot even be placed on the waiting list until they lose weight.

According to Dr. Zsolt Hegedűs, orthopedic chief physician and hip and knee specialist, as well as former president of the Ethics Committee of the Hungarian Medical Chamber, the new waiting list protocol for hip and knee replacements has the advantage of setting clear rules. However, he notes that it also excludes certain groups of patients, reports Népszava.

This affected patient group includes those with a BMI over 35-40. Népszava asked the National Health Insurance Fund whether the new protocol was intended to shorten waiting lists, but the institution denied this claim. One expert interviewed by the newspaper stated that they would not be surprised if private healthcare providers soon started advertising that they are willing to perform hip replacements for obese patients.

Another expert, Dr. Zsombor Kunetz, an emergency medicine specialist, highlighted that patients who are deemed completely incapable of postoperative cooperation and rehabilitation also cannot be placed on the waiting list. This means, for example, that a severely autistic person would also be excluded.

(Debreceni Nap)