Police seek witnesses after traffic accident in Debrecen

The Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters is conducting an investigation under case number 09010/923/2025 on suspicion of negligent road accident causing bodily harm.

According to the investigation, a car was traveling on the service road of Doberdó Street in Debrecen around 5:00 PM on March 31, 2025. When the driver reached the intersection of the service road and Doberdó Street, they failed to yield at the “Priority is mandatory” sign and collided with a moped. As a result of the accident, the motorcyclist fell and sustained injuries.

The Debrecen Police Headquarters asks anyone with information regarding the circumstances of the accident to report in person at the Traffic Police Department (Debrecen, Sámsoni út 149) or contact them by phone at +36-52/457-040, available 24/7. Calls can also be made anonymously through the toll-free Telefontanú hotline at +36-80/555-111 or by dialing the emergency number 112.

(police.hu)