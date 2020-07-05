Graduation Ceremony Held at the Negyerdei Stadium

A special place, Nagyerdei Stadium hosted this year’s graduation ceremony due to the pandemic.

First ceremony was held on 4th July, while the second one will be on 11th July, 2020 also at Nagyerdei Stadium.

Due to the protection against the coronavirus, it is not possible for all graduates to receive their diplomas in person at the event this year. Now, two students per faculty, one Hungarian and one English-speaking, will attend the presidency table and take over the degree symbolically on behalf of the others.

Wearing a mask is not mandatory at the event.

Photo: MTI – Zsolt Czeglédi