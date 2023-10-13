Lajos Zoltán Csernátony, director of the Traumatology Clinic in Debrecen, has passed away

Lajos Zoltán Csernátony, who died at the age of 65 on October 8, 2023, is a university professor, the director of the Orthopedics and Traumatology Clinic of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center, and the head of the Department of Orthopedics and Traumatology of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Debrecen.

With his death, a defining figure of the Hungarian and international orthopedic community has left, who – including his university years – worked at his alma mater, the University of Debrecen, for 45 years.

His life’s journey began on July 13, 1959, in Debrecen. He began his university studies in the Algerian city of Constantine, and in 1985 he obtained his general medical degree at the Medical University of Debrecen. In 1990, he qualified in orthopedics and in 2009 in traumatology.

In addition to patient care activities, he also placed special emphasis on scientific research work. He obtained his PhD degree in 1999 with the thesis “CAB: A new type of additional spinal implant for the surgical treatment of scoliosis”. He obtained his habilitation in 2003. He obtained his doctorate from the Hungarian Academy of Sciences in 2015, and was appointed a university professor the following year.

He successfully completed several post-graduate courses, thus obtaining the Diplôme d’Études Approfondies en Biomécanique et Biomatériaux degree in 1991/92 at the training organized by the Center Hospitalier Universitaire Créteil in Paris. In 2003, he obtained a degree in healthcare management at the University of Debrecen, which he supplemented with an MSc in the same field in 2017.

Between 1985 and 1986, he worked as a staff member of the Institute of Experimental Surgery. He started his healing work in 1987 at the Orthopedic Clinic. In 2003, he was assigned to manage the Orthopedic Clinic and the Orthopedic Department. In 2023, he was the head of the integrated Orthopedics and Traumatology Clinic and the Department of Orthopedics and Traumatology.

(unideb.hu)