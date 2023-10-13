International Education Week at the American Corner Debrecen

International Education Week (IEW) is an annual initiative that promotes the importance of international education and exchange worldwide. Observed this year on the week of November 13, IEW encourages institutions, students, and communities to celebrate the benefits of global learning, cross-cultural understanding, and the exchange of ideas.



Watch this space for various events related to International Education Week at American Corner Debrecen and beyond.

The American Corner Debrecen current plans:

Nov 14 – Conversation Club on IEW / studying in the US

Nov 15 – FLEX alum Yermek Azbergenov talking about studying in Texas

Nov 16 – Talk by Fulbright ETA Grant Currier on writing college (application) essays

Nov 17 – Insta Live with Eszter Varga (Virginia Tech ’23 in aerospace engineering) on college experience and women in STEM

