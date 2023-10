Join the American Corner Debrecen this Saturday for an incredible journey with the movie “Spare Parts” (2015) starring Jamie Lee Curtis and George Lopez.

This is an inspiring story of four Hispanic high school students from a robotics club defying the odds with their innovation. With no experience, 800 bucks, used car parts and a dream, this rag-tag team goes up against the country’s reigning robotics champion, MIT.

(American Corner Debrecen)