Because of a feud with his ex-partner, a man from Hajdúszoboszló made a false report to the police

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office brought charges of false accusation against the man who called the police and claimed that his ex-partner was on drugs and therefore unable to care for their common minor child.

According to the indictment, the accused and the victim were cohabitants, but their relationship was broken, and at the time of the crime, the victim took care of their 9-month-old child in their house in Hajdúszoboszló.

On August 3, 2022, at around 11 p.m., the defendant, who lives separately, reported to the police by phone that one of his neighbors informed him that his ex-partner was drinking, using drugs, and shouting at his residence and that their minor child was crying in the apartment.

Following the report, patrol officers from the Hajdúszoboszló Police Department appeared at the victim’s house, where the woman let them in. During the data collection, the police established that the child was sleeping in his room, while the victim was in the house in the company of two relatives and, contrary to the defendant’s claim, was fully capable of taking care of the minor.

The police, therefore, opened criminal proceedings against the accused, the man admitted that he had made false statements and said that they had quarreled during the telephone conversation with the victim prior to the report, and that is why he was angry with him.

The investigation of the case was conducted by the Hajdúszoboszló Police Department.

The District Prosecutor’s Office in Debrecen brought charges against the defendant for the crime of false accusation at the District Court in Debrecen. In the indictment for issuing a criminal sentence, the district prosecutor’s office proposed that the district court, based on the content of the documents, impose a fine on the defendant without conducting a trial.

ugeszseg.hu