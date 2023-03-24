A 15-year-old boy beat a 13-year-old in Hosszúpályi so badly that the younger boy had to be taken to hospital

Two teenage boys got into a fight in Hosszúpályi, the police reported. One of them suffered such serious injuries that an ambulance had to be called.

According to the announcement, the two young people fought in the afternoon of March 14, 2023, in Hosszúpályi. The dominance of the older, 15-year-old boy soon became clear. The 13-year-old fell to the ground, where his opponent began to strangle, hit, and kick his rival, who was no longer able to defend himself.

After the fight, the police arrested the 15-year-old, while his 13-year-old friend was taken to the hospital by the emergency services. Medical reports found that he suffered serious injuries as a result of the abuse.

The local police interviewed several witnesses, collected detailed data, and then took the older boy into criminal custody on March 22, 2023, and submitted a motion for his arrest. The Berettyóújfalu Police Department launched an investigation against him due to the well-founded suspicion of committing the crime of serious bodily injury.

debreceninap.hu