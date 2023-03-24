A children’s emergency center will be established in Debrecen

The cornerstone of the Children’s Emergency Center was laid in the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen on Thursday. The total investment will be realized from almost HUF 3.3 billion, expected by October this year.

Zoltán Jenei, director general of the national hospital, drew attention to the importance of protecting children. He said: for this purpose, a national program was launched two days ago together with the National Police Headquarters, which can contribute to fewer people being injured on the roads.

However, once the problem has already occurred, it is very important to have prepared and respected professionals and to have adequate infrastructure conditions in health care – pointed out Zoltán Jenei, referring to the facility under construction in Debrecen.

Zoltán Szabó, president of the Clinical Center, said that 50,000 people are treated in the city’s emergency care every year.

László Papp, the mayor of Debrecen from the ruling party, called the establishment of the children’s emergency center a very significant development, which will also increase the importance of Debrecen.

Tamás Szabó, director of the Pediatric Clinic of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center, said: the total area of the new building will be 2,441 square meters, which will be achieved by partially demolishing and transforming the existing radiology building and building a new part of the building.

MTI

Pictures: unideb.hu