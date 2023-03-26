IEAS Film Club: A Fantastic Woman

Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on IEAS Film Club: A Fantastic Woman

The language of the event is English.

 

Next week the movie entitled A Fantastic Woman (dir. Sebastián Lelio, 2017) is screened at the IEAS Film Club.
Program:  Film Club on Tuesday (March 28), 6 pm, Studio 111, Main Building
Short description of the film: Marina, a transgender woman who works as a waitress and moonlights as a nightclub singer, is bowled over by the death of her older boyfriend.
The discussion will be moderated by Ayoub Rawashdeh.
As usual, we are screening the film from 6 pm in Studio 111, and after the film, we’ll host a discussion about the film and the topics addressed by it. The event itself is free of charge, join us for the fun and bring along your friends, family, roommate and anyone you think would enjoy it.

