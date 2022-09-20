István Gonda passed away

István Gonda, professor emeritus of the University of Debrecen, founding professor of the Faculty of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Management, and head of the Institute of Horticulture died on September 2, 2022, at the age of 75.

His funeral will be held on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. in the Debrecen Public Cemetery No. 2, according to the website of the University of Debrecen.

He was appointed a professor at the University of Debrecen in 2000. He was a captivating lecturer, which was also recognized by his students, and he won the title “Lecturer of the Year” three times. He always placed great emphasis on practical training, seasoned with “Gonda-style humor”.

For decades, he was a key player in the yellowing event for graduating engineering students, and he maintained particularly good relations with garden-friendly circles. With his expert advice, he helped the establishment of many modern plantations.

He was the head of the horticulture department at the University of Debrecen from 1993 to 2009, and then managed the newly established Institute of Horticulture until 2012. Between 1997 and 2000, he was the research assistant dean of the Faculty of Agricultural Sciences, and between 2000 and 2002, he was also the director of the Debrecen Agricultural and Landscape Research Institute. After his retirement, he returned to the institute as a professor emeritus to teach and conduct exercises.

The University of Debrecen and the Faculty of Agriculture, Food Science and Environmental Management mourn the death of Professor István Gonda.

hirek.unideb.hu / debreceninap.hu