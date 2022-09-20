University lecturers perform at the concert series of the University of Debrecen

The Faculty of Music of the University of Debrecen offers more than twenty concerts for the classical music-loving public at this year’s Universitas-Debrecen, as well as Conservatory evenings and a series of Steinway concerts. In the new season, renowned domestic and international soloists and chamber ensembles will take the stage in the Liszt Hall, including the university’s lecturers, unideb.hu reported.

You will be able to choose from more than twenty concerts in total. This year’s concert season of the University of Debrecen’s Faculty of Music begins with the Steinway concert series on September 22. The audience will be able to see the piano violist of the Görög Sisters, Enikő Görög and Noémi Görög from 7 p.m. in the Liszt Hall.

