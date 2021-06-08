Tungsram Partners With Hungarian Agriculture University

Hungary’s Tungsram and the Hungarian University of Agriculture and Life Sciences will set up a joint research institute and an off-campus faculty at the lighting company’s base in Budapest, the partners said after signing a cooperation agreement on Monday.

 

The partners aim to study sources of artificial light that can be used for vertical farms, in greenhouses and for growing sprout fodder. Tungsram inaugurated a 575 million forint (EUR 1.7m) commercial-scale vertical farm at its Budapest HQ in May. Csaba Gyuricza, the university’s rector, said it is in the school’s and Tungsram’s shared interest to use the study of techniques that could become the farming of the future not only in academic research but in education, too. Tungsram chairman-CEO Jörg Bauer said the agreement signed with the university is a “milestone” in the cooperation between higher education and the private sector.

 

