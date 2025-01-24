Doctoral students present their neuroscience research at the University of Debrecen

The University of Debrecen is hosting the 8th Hungarian Neuroscience Doctoral Conference (HuNDoC). During the professional forum on Wednesday, university students, PhD candidates, and early-career researchers with scientific qualifications will present their findings and methodologies in neuroscience. This year’s event will cover topics such as brain development, stroke, and aging.

The primary aim of HuNDoC is to bridge the gap between basic research and clinical methodologies while introducing participants to interdisciplinary investigative techniques, such as modeling neural activity.

“Within the field of neuroscience, applicants had complete freedom to choose their research topics. This year’s conference will feature presentations on neurohormonal regulation, brain development, psychiatric, behavioral, and neurophysiological observations, as well as some of the most pressing challenges in clinical care, such as stroke, addiction, and aging,” said Botond Ágoston Gaál, assistant professor at the Department of Anatomy, Histology, and Embryology at the University of Debrecen and one of the conference organizers, in an interview with hirek.unideb.hu.

The conference includes 16 presentations featuring students from Hungary’s four medical universities and researchers from domestic and international institutions. Additionally, several young researchers will showcase their methods and results in a mini poster session. Participants include undergraduate and postgraduate students engaged in neuroscience research, as well as early-career scientists who have earned their degrees in recent years.

“For the Debrecen edition of HuNDoC, we have set two primary missions. First, we aim to provide an open platform for fostering research collaborations, purely for scientific purposes. Secondly, we recognize that in the ever-fluctuating life of a researcher, self-management skills are crucial. We want to offer guidance in this area as well. Our invited plenary speaker, Robert Harris from the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, will also focus on this theme,” added Botond Ágoston Gaál.

HuNDoC 2025 marks the eighth annual gathering of neuroscience doctoral students and serves as a satellite event for the Hungarian Neuroscience Society’s two-day annual general meeting, which begins on January 23.

(unideb.hu)