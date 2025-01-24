DKV restarts legendary routes

January 25 is the only day of the year when the legendary 28, 31, and 32 bus routes operate once again.

The year 2025 is a special one in the history of DKV Zrt., marking the 40th anniversary of trolleybus transportation. To celebrate this milestone, the company will treat transportation enthusiasts with nostalgia rides every month throughout the year.

At the first event of the year, passengers can travel along the old 28, 31, and 32 routes aboard a Volvo Alfa Cívis 18 bus.

Departure times from Doberdó Street:

28 Route: Doberdó Street – Dobozi Housing Estate – Doberdó Street: 10:00, 13:00, 15:00, 17:00

31 Route: Doberdó Street – Nagyállomás (Main Station) – Doberdó Street: 11:00, 14:00

32 Route: Doberdó Street – Nagyállomás (Main Station) – Doberdó Street: 12:00, 16:00

Photography Tips:

Doberdó Street: Routes 28, 31, 32

Routes 28, 31, 32 Kölcsey Center (Hunyadi János Street) Stop: Route 31

Route 31 Csokonai Theater: Routes 28, 31

Routes 28, 31 Small Church Stop: Routes 31, 32

Routes 31, 32 Main Station: Routes 31, 32

Routes 31, 32 Saint Ephrem Elementary School: Route 28

Route 28 Dobozi Housing Estate: Route 28

Route 28 Old Cemetery Street: Route 28

The rides are free of charge and stop at all designated stations along the routes.

The company reserves the right to change the program.

MAPS:

(DKV)