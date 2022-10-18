A free concert is organized in Debrecen in memory of the heroes of the Hungarian Revolution of 1956

On October 21, 2022, from 3 p.m. in the Forum Debrecen shopping center, DEMKI pays tribute to the events of ’56 and their heroes with a free concert by the Kiss Kata Band. The Kiss Kata Band was founded in 2009. It combines Hungarian folk music with elements of light music in a unique way. A milestone in the band’s life occurred in 2017, when their Magyarzól Jeles publication was published, which is now available in around 45,000 copies in primary schools in Hungary and abroad as an educational aid.

The publication became a gap-filling material, before the band, no one had undertaken such a task, to introduce national identity education through music into the primary school curriculum. Their most famous composition is their song “I’m Hungarian”, which has become one of the iconic songs of Hungarians and is sung by Hungarians all over the world on the occasion of our national holidays.

Around 100-150 concerts are held every year on our borders here and beyond. In the summer of 2019, a 100-stop Carpathian basin tour was launched to promote the importance of cooperation throughout the Carpathian basin. A strong sense of Hungarianness is the main building block of our belonging and connection to each other – for all Hungarians in the world. The strengthening of the Hungarian national identity is also the strengthening of emotional, linguistic and cultural ties, which is what the Kiss Kata Band undertakes and this is its mission.

DEMKI