According to turizmus.com, the Danubius Hotel in Hungary will be temporarily closed from November 1st until February 28th, 2023. The decision is justified by the fact that it is difficult to operate the 499-room hotel efficiently in the winter season with the current occupancy forecasts.

Guests with full reservations have been notified, and their accommodation will be arranged in other hotels of Danubius Hotels in Budapest.

debreceninap.hu

Photo: Danubius Hotels