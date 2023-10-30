Weight restrictions are introduced on the Vágóhíd utca overpass in Debrecen, several local bus routes are changing

On November 3 – Friday – from 00:00 a.m., a 12-tonne weight limit will be introduced in Debrecen on the Vágóhíd Street overpass on the inner-city section of road number 4814. Passenger vehicles can still drive on the overpass without restrictions, while trucks with a total weight of no more than 12 tons can use it, subject to keeping a following distance of 30 meters. The local bus services of DKV Zrt. will operate on a new route from the date of the introduction of the restriction.

On November 3 – Friday – from 00:00 on Vágóhíd Street, between the junction of highway no. 4 and the connection to the Lion Office Center, instead of the current weight limit of 20 tons, a total weight limit of 12 tons will come into effect. The weight limit is introduced by the specialists of Magyar Közút Nonprofit Zrt. based on the results of the regular, annual bridge inspection and expert static target inspection in order to maintain safe traffic. The company’s specialists continue to monitor the condition of the bridge.

Magyar Közút Nonprofit Zrt. asks the drivers of vehicles affected by the weight restriction to inform themselves about the restriction before setting off at the company’s Road Information Service, on the website www.utinform.hu, but it is also worth using a navigation, social car application in order to plan their optimal route .

The traffic function of Vágóhíd utca is of particular importance, as it ensures the connection of the eastern and western parts of the city. The municipality of Debrecen has previously initiated the renovation of Vágóhíd Street and the Vágóhíd Street overpass above railway line 100 with the relevant ministry and Magyar Közút Nonprofit Zrt.

For a long time, the municipality of Debrecen has been trying with all possible means to create an opportunity to renovate the overpass and has continuously indicated its strong demand for the necessary renovation works of the state-owned bridge. Thanks to this, with the support of the Government, the Ministry of Construction and Transport (as the builder) is planning, among other things, the reconstruction of the Vágóhíd utca railway overpass within the framework of the modernization of the Debrecen-Nyíregyháza railway line section 100 and related facilities.

The investment is prioritized from a national economic point of view, and the construction permit procedure is carried out accordingly. The licensed plans have been completed, which includes the construction of a new, 2×1 lane bridge structure next to the Vágóhíd utca overpass, on which an unseparated pedestrian and bicycle path will pass on the north side of the overpass. The old bridge structure will be demolished after the new one is completed.

1300/2023 on road infrastructure improvements for access to the economic zones of Debrecen. (VII.19.) government decision, the Ministry of Construction and Transport put out a public procurement procedure for the preparation of the development of Debrecen road No. 4814, the bridge over the railway at Vágóhíd Street and the related road network, including the preparation of the construction plan. Within this framework, a study plan, a road safety impact assessment and the necessary environmental protection work parts must be prepared. This essentially means the preparation and capacity increase of Vágóhíd utca 2×2 lanes. Another 2×1 lane bridge structure would be built next to the newly built bridge, thus ensuring the creation of a 2×2 lane along the entire length of Vágóhíd utca in the future.

After being informed by Magyar Közút, DKV Zrt. immediately made the necessary route change proposals, which continue to allow access to economic, commercial, and educational institutions in the vicinity of Vágóhíd utca. On Friday, November 3, 2023, local bus routes 15, 15Y, 30, 30A, 30N and night routes 90Y of DKV Zrt. During the diversion, flights operate with increased journey times.

The company constantly monitors the flight schedule, and if there are significant delays due to increased traffic on the diversion route, it will be modified. Passengers can find out about bus schedules, travel times and exact positions in real time using the Menetrend.app application.

Buses marked 15H, 15YH and 30H:

During the restriction period, the 15H, 15YH and 30H buses will pass by the Lion Office Center during shift changes in order to serve the travel needs of the office park. The buses run through the stops Zsibogó in the direction of Attila tér and Vágóhíd utca in the direction of Diószegi út.

The diversion route of buses 15 and 15Y in the direction of Széna tér/Bayk András utca:

The flights continue on the original route to the Szent Anna utca stop, then on the Szent Anna utca – Wesselényi utca – Homokkert overpass – Mikepércsi út – Monostorpályi út – Vécsey utca – Galamb utca – Vágóhíd utca diversion route. The buses transport passengers from the Zsibogó stop along the original route. The flights run without touching the Vágóhíd utca, overpass and Vágóhíd utca stops. Buses stop at all bus stops on the diversion route.

The diversion route of flights 15 and 15Y in the direction of Doberdó utca:

The buses travel on the original route to the Rigó utca stop, then they travel on the diversion route Vágóhíd utca – Galamb utca – Vécsey utca – Monostorpályi ut – Mikepércsi ut – Homokkert overpass – Wesselényi utca – Szent Anna utca. Buses 15 and 15Y transport passengers on the original route from the Attila tér stop. During the diversion, the flights do not touch the Zsibogó and Vágóhíd utca stops. Buses stop at all bus stops on the diversion route.

The diversion route of buses 30, 30A and 30N in the direction of Bánk/Borzán Gáspár utca:

The buses continue along the original route to the Nagyállomás stop, and then on the diversion route of the Homokkert overpass – Mikepércsi út – Monostorpályi út – Vécsey utca – Galamb utca – Vágóhíd utca. The buses transport passengers from the Zsibogó stop along the original route. The flights are Wesselényi Street; They travel without touching Vágóhíd utca, overpass and Vágóhíd utca stops. Buses stop at all bus stops on the diversion route.

The diversion route of buses 30, 30A and 30N in the direction of the Ice Hall/Grand Station:

The buses continue along the original route to the Rigó utca stop, then on the diversion route Vágóhíd utca – Galamb utca – Vécsey utca – Monostorpályi út – Mikepércsi út – Homokkerti overpass – Petőfi tér. Buses 30 and 30A take passengers on their original route after the Nagyállósma stop. The flights run without touching the Zsibogó, Vágóhíd utca and Wesselényi utca stops. Buses stop at all bus stops on the diversion route.

The diversion route of night flight 90Y in the direction of Pósa utca:

The bus continues along the original route to the Rigó utca stop, then on the diversion route Vágóhíd utca – Galamb utca – Szabó Kálmán utca – Mikepércsi út – Homokkerti flyover – Wesselényi út – Hajnal utca. The night service carries passengers from the Hajnal utca stop on the original route. During the diversion, the bus travels without touching the Zsibogó and Vágóhíd utca stops.