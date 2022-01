DKV Zrt. informs the passengers that the name of the Agricultural Science Center stop will change from 1st February 2022.

The name of the bus stops in the direction of Segner square and Józsa will be changed to the Böszörményi út Campus of the University of Debrecen. The change affects bus services 15, 15Y, 15G, 22, 22Y, 24, 24Y, 34, 35, 35Y and 36.

DKV