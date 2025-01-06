Extended skating season on Kossuth Square Ice Rink

Bácsi Éva

The ice rink on Kossuth Square, which opened on November 25, 2024, has attracted 34,000 visitors so far and will now remain open until January 12, 2025, due to high demand.

The rink welcomes skaters daily from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM. Visitors can rent skates (available in sizes 25–47) and have their skates sharpened on-site.

The downtown festive lighting will also be on display until Epiphany.

Ice Rink Opening Hours and Usage Information:

  • 8:00 AM–2:00 PM: Reserved for pre-registered groups.
  • 2:00 PM–8:00 PM: Open to the public.

