EcoPro BM Hungary: Safety, Innovation, and Community – A New Era in Debrecen

EcoPro is one of the leading players in the high-nickel cathode materials market and a key supplier to the global electric vehicle industry. Through its innovative technologies and sustainable solutions, the company contributes worldwide to the advancement of electromobility. Headquartered in South Korea, EcoPro’s global strategy—of which the Debrecen production base is a cornerstone—ensures competitiveness, supply chain stability, and cost efficiency.

Debrecen: The First European Production Base

The investment in Hungary marks a major milestone in EcoPro’s history: the company’s first European manufacturing base has been completed in the Southern Industrial Park of Debrecen, producing cathode materials for lithium-ion batteries. The plant covers 44 hectares and hosts three technological units:

EcoPro BM – cathode material production

EcoPro Innovation – lithium processing

EcoPro AP – industrial oxygen and nitrogen production

The facility’s annual production capacity is 54,000 tons, sufficient to supply approximately 600,000 electric vehicles. Plans call for this capacity to double to 108,000 tons in the future. Trial production is already successfully underway, and the company is prepared to begin mass production. Local manufacturing not only enhances price competitiveness but also complies with the EU’s Critical Raw Materials Act (CRMA), which requires the development of European supply chains.

At the opening ceremony last November, alongside EcoPro’s leadership, representatives of the Hungarian government and the city were present, highlighting the investment’s importance for the region’s economic and industrial development.

The current Debrecen workforce of nearly 250 employees is expected to grow further in the coming months in line with production ramp-up, with the company primarily aiming to expand through the recruitment of Hungarian professionals.

Safety and Sustainability Hand in Hand

For EcoPro BM Hungary, safety is not merely a legal obligation but a core value. In 2025, the company established the conditions necessary to prevent major accidents involving hazardous substances and to ensure safe working practices. By the end of the year, EcoPro successfully completed the industrial safety operating permit process. This milestone demonstrates the company’s commitment to technological innovation while ensuring responsible, fully compliant operations throughout the plant’s lifecycle.

One of the most important features of the Debrecen facility is its automated production process, which simultaneously guarantees safety, quality, and environmental protection. Raw material handling, mixing, and drying processes are fully automated and largely conducted in closed systems, ensuring emissions of hazardous substances remain well below regulatory limits and preventing environmental contamination. State-of-the-art technologies have been installed to capture gases and dust generated during production. The systems and protocols in place protect employees, local residents, and neighboring facilities, while all processes are subject to strict monitoring to safeguard the surrounding ecosystem.

Environmental protection is a fundamental pillar of EcoPro’s operations. From design to operation, all processes have been developed to minimize ecological footprint. Hazardous materials are handled using the most advanced safety and monitoring solutions, and energy use is continuously optimized. EcoPro not only complies with European environmental regulations but also applies its own internal requirements and control systems—often more stringent—ensuring the plant operates as a European benchmark while maintaining world-class product purity and quality.

This approach extends beyond the factory gates. EcoPro’s long-term goal is to represent sustainability not only in production but also in community life, because the industry of the future cannot succeed without preserving the environment in which we live.

Community Engagement: EcoPro at Debrecen Advent

EcoPro BM Hungary also stands out in community involvement. In December, the company actively participated in one of Debrecen’s most important cultural events, Debrecen Advent, enhancing the festive atmosphere with the EcoPro Light Park.

In January, the company also appeared as a sponsor of the Debrecen Ball 2026, supporting the event’s charitable goal: the modernization of the lighting and heating systems of the Great Reformed Church of Debrecen.

For EcoPro BM Hungary, supporting communities, strengthening local values, and promoting the human side of sustainability are equally important. The company believes that technological progress is complete only when it creates tangible value in the life of the city—whether through festive lights, community programs, or collaborations that support future generations. EcoPro is committed to “growing together” with Debrecen and continues to work to ensure its innovation serves the region’s social, cultural, and environmental well-being alike.

(EcoPro)