Milder-than-average weather is expected this weekend as well

The milder-than-average weather will continue into the weekend, although skies will remain mostly cloudy with precipitation in several areas. Temperatures will drop slightly by Saturday, with daytime highs generally between 5 and 11°C, while weak overnight frost may occur in some places. On Sunday, northwesterly to northerly winds will be brisk to strong in many areas, according to the forecast issued by HungaroMet Nonprofit Ltd.

On Friday, visibility will gradually improve, followed by cloudy conditions with shorter or longer sunny periods. The most sunshine is expected in southern counties, while northern areas will see the least. The precipitation zone will gradually shift northeastward, and occasional precipitation—including drizzle in foggy or overcast areas—may also develop locally. Winds will remain mostly light to moderate. Maximum daytime temperatures are expected to range between 8 and 14°C, though it may be several degrees cooler in the northeast.

Saturday is likely to bring mostly cloudy or overcast skies. Scattered light rain or showers are expected mainly in southwestern and northeastern counties, while precipitation elsewhere will be sporadic. Northwesterly to westerly winds may strengthen slightly in a few areas. Morning temperatures will range from -1 to +5°C, with afternoon highs between 5 and 11°C.

On Sunday, skies will remain mostly cloudy, though cloud cover may decrease more noticeably in western and southwestern regions. Scattered light rain is possible in the northeastern third of the country and near the southwestern border, turning to sleet in the northeast from the evening and snow in mountainous areas. The northwesterly to northerly wind will be brisk, with strong gusts in places. Nighttime lows will range from -1 to +4°C, while daytime highs will generally be between 6 and 11°C, though temperatures in Borsod County may be a few degrees lower.

