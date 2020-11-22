Paks 2 Nuclear Power Plant Gets Energy Office Permit

Hungary’s energy regulatory authority (MEKH) has given its permit for the construction of the Paks 2 nuclear power plant, the agency said in a statement on Friday.

Atomerőmű Zrt, the company responsible for the project, submitted an application for a construction permit to MEKH in October 2020, the statement noted. After examining the contents of the application to ensure that it complies with the relevant legislation, MEKH said construction of the plant with a nominal capacity of 2,524 megawatts can proceed, it added. The agency considered the security of supply to the electricity network and the procedures related to the security of the nuclear technology carried out by the National Atomic Energy Agency in the course of its assessment, the statement said.

István Mittler, the Paks 2 project’s communications director, told MTI that the MEKH permit was of “paramount importance”, similarly to such specific permits as the environmental permit and the site permit, preconditions for the construction, production, procurement and installation of the new blocks, as well as for the construction permit issued by the National Atomic Energy Agency.

