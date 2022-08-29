LMP Elects Schmuck, Ungár Co-Leaders

National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on LMP Elects Schmuck, Ungár Co-Leaders

Opposition LMP elected Erzsébet Schmuck and Péter Ungár co-leaders of the party at a congress on Saturday. Party spokesman József Gál told an online press conference after the vote that Schmuck’s term in the post had been extended and Ungár’s position would change from parliamentary group leader to party co-leader.

 

The new leaders have been appointed for two years, so they will be in charge during the local council elections and European parliamentary elections of 2024, Gál added. Schmuck said that in recent months, the public’s consciousness for environmental issues had noticeably increased and LMP played a role in this. She added that her goal was to bring green policies closer to the people in the upcoming period. Ungár said LMP is the only green party in Hungary and it is determined to show to the people that “the future will either be green or there will be no future at all”.

 

 

hungarymatters.hu

Related Posts

From Tuesday It Will Get Warmer Every Day

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Hungarian President Katalin Novák brings an embroidered stole to the Pope

Bácsi Éva

NNK: Concentration of Coronavirus in Wastewater Continues to Stagnate

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *