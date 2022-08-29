LMP Elects Schmuck, Ungár Co-Leaders

Opposition LMP elected Erzsébet Schmuck and Péter Ungár co-leaders of the party at a congress on Saturday. Party spokesman József Gál told an online press conference after the vote that Schmuck’s term in the post had been extended and Ungár’s position would change from parliamentary group leader to party co-leader.

The new leaders have been appointed for two years, so they will be in charge during the local council elections and European parliamentary elections of 2024, Gál added. Schmuck said that in recent months, the public’s consciousness for environmental issues had noticeably increased and LMP played a role in this. She added that her goal was to bring green policies closer to the people in the upcoming period. Ungár said LMP is the only green party in Hungary and it is determined to show to the people that “the future will either be green or there will be no future at all”.

hungarymatters.hu