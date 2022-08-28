Classic Film and TV Car Show in Hollywood – local report from the Hollywood Museum

The Hollywood Museum celebrated Cars in the Cinema with a spectacular Classic Car Show on the 27th of August in the heart of Hollywood.

Donelle Dadigan (Founder/President of The Hollywood Museum) in conjunction with the Great Autos Car Club, will be hosting this first-time-ever classic car show (Free of charge) and highlighting famous TV/FILM cars on exhibit inside the museum.

Among the film and TV cars on display in The Hollywood Museum are the 1981 DeLorean DMC-12 and Toyota SR5 Pickup Truck featured in “Back To The Future,” the 1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am from “Smokey and the Bandit,” the 1959 Cadillac Miller-Meteor Sentinel limo-style end loader combination car (ambulance conversion) used in the 1984 film Ghostbusters, the Batmobile and Bat Cycle used in the iconic TV series, as well as the famous Las Vegas Disco Ball Mirrored Pinto and more.

At the event celebrities presented awards in different categories:

Donelle Dadigan presented the “Best of Show” Award, Carolyn Hennesy (True Blood/GH/Jessie) presented “Wicked Set of Wheels” Award, Academy Award Winner George Chakiris (West Side Story) presented “The Academy Award Winners Choice” Award, Ruta Lee (Seven Brides For Seven Brothers/Funny Face) presented the “Classic Hollywood Blonds Only” Award, Anson Williams (Happy Days) presented the “Candidates Campaign Cruising” Award, Kate Linder (Y&R) presented the “Daytime Divas Choice” Award, Roslyn Kind (Recording Artist) presented “Roslyn Rambling Road” Award, Dave Kunz (ABC News) presented the “Cars in News” Award.

– Virág Vida –