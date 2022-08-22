Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are married for the second time

After their secret wedding a month ago, the star couple said the happy yes again, this time among their loved ones.

The ceremony took place at Affleck’s estate in Georgia. Based on leaked photos from the event, everyone at the wedding wore white clothes, the only exception being the actor, who was wearing black pants. Jennifer Lopez stood at the “altar” in a beautiful, huge, infinitely long wedding dress with a veil.

The couple’s children, five in total, were present: Lopez’s 14-year-old twins, whose father is the singer’s previous husband, Marc Anthony, and Affleck and his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner’s teenage daughters and son, reports 24.hu. But among the guests were several world stars, including Matt Damon, Ben Affleck’s best friend. All of them wore white clothes based on the leaked photos taken from the air by PageSix magazine. You can see them here.

debreceninap.hu

Photo: Facebook/jenniferlopez