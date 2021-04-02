Covid was the third leading cause of death among Americans in 2020, behind heart disease and cancer

The highest annual death rates were reported among men, people ages 85 and older, and people who are non-Hispanic Black and American Indian and Alaskan Native, the CDC said.

However, when looking at Covid-19 alone, Hispanic and American Indian and Alaskan Native people, as well as those ages 85 and older, died from the disease at higher rates compared with every other group. Men died from Covid-19 at a higher rate than women.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said following the study’s release that the findings should serve “as a catalyst” for Americans to drive down the spread of the virus and get vaccinated once it’s their turn.

“I know this is not easy and so many of us are frustrated with the disruption this pandemic has had on our everyday lives, but we can do this as a nation working together,” Walensky said during a White House Covid-19 press briefing Wednesday.

It typically takes researchers 11 months after the end of the calendar year to investigate “certain causes of death and to process and review data.” While the daily total Covid death figures reported by the CDC are timely, they can underestimate the actual number of deaths because of “incomplete or delayed reporting.”

“Provisional death estimates provide an early indication of shifts in mortality trends and can guide public health policies and interventions aimed at reducing numbers of deaths that are directly or indirectly associated with the COVID-19 pandemic,” researchers wrote.

Some have tried to sow doubt about the true amount of deaths caused by Covid-19, claiming they may have been overstated. However, in a separate CDC study published Wednesday, the agency found that the death certificates accurately reflected the number of reported coronavirus fatalities.

The agency examined death certificates listing Covid-19 and at least one other co-occurring condition. The CDC found that in 97% of the deaths, Covid-19 was reported alongside another condition that was possibly caused by the virus, such as pneumonia or respiratory failure, or significantly contributed to its severity, such as diabetes or hypertension.

A small proportion of them — 2.5% of the certificates — documented conditions that aren’t currently associated with Covid-19, the CDC found.

“These findings support the accuracy of COVID-19 mortality surveillance in the United States using official death certificates,” the researchers said.