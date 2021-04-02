Hungary Registers 267 Coronavirus Fatalities and 9,055 New Infections

Fully 267 generally elderly patients with co-morbidities died over the past 24 hours, while 9,055 new infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Thursday.

Altogether 2,156,680 people have been vaccinated in Hungary, 863,195 of whom have received a second shot, the portal said.

The number of active infections has risen to 236,144 while hospitals are caring for 11,747 Coronavirus patients, 1,467 of whom need respiratory assistance.

Since the first outbreak, 670,776 infections have been registered, while fatalities have risen to 21,262. Fully 413,370 people have made a recovery.

So far, most infections have been registered in Budapest (125,415) and Pest County (94,371), followed by the counties of Győr-Moson-Sopron (38,052), Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (37,177) and Hajdú-Bihar (35,573). Tolna County has the fewest infections (14,785).

Source: koronavirus.gov.hu