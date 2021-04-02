40-year-old man from Debrecen arrested for vandalism and harassment

A furious man was reported by passersby on March 20, 2021, at around 5 pm in Debrecen. The police officers immediately went to the scene and questioned the local resident. He couldn’t provide an explanation for his actions, but he admitted that he screamed down the street before they arrived and kicked a parked car several times. One of the car’s lamp covers broke.

The patrols arrested the 40-year-old man, and investigators interrogated him as a suspect. The Debrecen Police Headquarters investigated him on the basis of a well-founded suspicion of vandalism and harassment. The police officers took the necessary procedural steps in the cases, and the resulting documents were sent to the competent prosecutor’s office within a few days with a proposal to bring them to court.

police.hu