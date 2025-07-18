Today is the third day of the Campus Festival with The Chainsmokers on stage

Friday marks the third and perhaps most exciting day of this year’s Campus Festival in Debrecen. From early afternoon until dawn, festivalgoers can expect a wide variety of music and entertainment across multiple stages.

The Metal-Sheet Main Stage promises the biggest international highlight of the evening: The Chainsmokers from the USA will take the stage at 23:10, following local favorites like Bagossy Brothers Company and Halott Pénz. Earlier in the day, fans of British pop can enjoy JC Stewart, while Margaret Island brings their signature melodic style to the lineup.

The Körút Main Stage will showcase iconic Hungarian bands throughout the night, with Esti Kornél, Quimby, and 30Y keeping the rock vibes alive.

At the University of Debrecen Stage, crowds can expect everything from brass bands to pop sensations like Nótár Mary and Wellhello.

Electronic music lovers will flock to the Pepsi Music Hall for a marathon of DJs, headlined by Germany’s Nils Hoffmann, while the Forest Underground will satisfy the most dedicated techno fans with all-night b2b sets.

Rock, metal, and alternative fans won’t be disappointed either, with bands like Omega Diatribe and AWS shaking up the MBH Bank Rock Arena.

In addition to music, stages like Unipass Stage, KOCSI.HU Stage, and H2O Kultpince offer a mix of comedy, acoustic sets, and unique performances to round out the day.

Whether you’re into mainstream hits, indie vibes, heavy riffs, or underground beats, Friday at Campus Festival has it all.

Prorram for Friday, July 18:

Metal-Sheet Nagyszínpad

17:00–17:50 JC Stewart (UK)

18:20–19:30 Margaret Island

20:00–21:10 Bagossy Brothers Company

21:35–22:45 Halott Pénz

23:10–00:25 The Chainsmokers (USA)

Körút Nagyszínpad

18:00–19:00 egy5egy

19:30–20:30 Esti Kornél

21:00–22:15 Quimby

22:45–00:00 30Y

Debreceni Egyetem Színpad

18:00–18:50 Quest Brass Band

19:20–20:20 HENN

20:50–22:00 Nótár Mary

22:30–23:40 Wellhello

Metal-Sheet Beat Stage

19:00–19:45 WXLFLESS

20:00–20:45 FRANKO

21:00–21:45 Bongor

22:00–23:00 Sisi

23:30–00:30 Bëlga

00:45–04:00 NECC PARTY

MBH Bank Rock Aréna

17:00 Omega Diatribe

18:15 Necropsia

19:45 Leukémia

21:30 AWS

23:15 Down for Whatever

CATL Lighthouse Stage

17:15–18:05 Máklikőr

18:45–19:50 Cserihanna

20:30–21:35 The Dandy Warhols (USA)

22:15–23:20 Blahalouisiana

00:00–01:15 Analog Balaton

KOCSI.HU Színpad

19:30–20:30 Szélműves

21:10–22:10 Rézeleje Fanfárosok

22:45–23:50 Zuboly

00:25–01:30 DelaDap (AUT)

02:00–03:00 Kale Lulugyi

Egyetem tér – Unipass Színpad

15:00–17:59 Színpadon az EGYETEM

18:00–18:35 Dumaszínház: Ács Fruzsina

19:00–19:45 Skylar

20:15–21:00 Sárközi Dina

21:30–22:30 Gájer Bálint

23:00–23:45 Molnár Tamás akusztik

00:15–01:00 Hangácsi Márton

Made in Debrecen x Hangfoglaló Színpad

15:00–15:40 Dykema Zsófi

16:10–16:50 40days

17:20–18:00 Hinta LOW

18:30–19:10 Temesi Blanka

19:40–20:20 L.A. Suzi

20:50–21:30 Swim Swim Naked

22:00–22:40 Dominiqa Savah

23:10–23:50 Villő

00:20–01:00 Sierra Delta

01:30–02:10 Lenkke_

Pepsi Music HALL

20:00–20:59 Be Massive pres.: Somazed

21:00–22:14 Be Massive pres.: Avika

22:15–23:29 Palo Canto Live

23:30–00:59 Nils Hoffmann live (GER)

01:00–02:29 Be Massive pres.: Peter Makto

02:30–03:59 Be Massive pres.: Metha

04:00–05:00 Be Massive pres.: Chriss Ronson

Forest Underground

18:00–19:29 Minuszbalaton b2b Tsukigumor

19:30–20:59 Sav-Bázis 30 pres.: Best Ablak

21:00–22:29 Sav-Bázis 30 pres.: RNS

22:30–23:59 Sav-Bázis 30 pres.: Crimson

00:00–01:29 Sav-Bázis 30 pres.: Route 8

01:30–02:59 Sav-Bázis 30 pres.: Maron

03:00–04:00 Sav-Bázis 30 pres.: Zsupi X Tshabee

Rádió 1 – Soproni Stage

20:00–20:59 DJ Junior

21:00–21:59 Cooky

22:00–22:59 Willcox

23:00–23:59 Lotfi Begi

00:00–00:59 Regán Lili

01:00–01:59 Yamina

02:00–02:59 Newik

03:00–04:00 Christopher

Unicum Bár

23:40–01:00 Rezidens DJ: Juhász Laci

01:00–02:15 HELLDANCE

02:15–04:00 Rezidens DJ: Juhász Laci

Jim Beam Bár

20:00–23:00 Bemelegítés: Monster Pie

23:00–02:00 Kottaterasz Party

02:00–04:00 Total Breakdown Modern Metal Party

MOL Mercarius Garden

18:00–20:00 Balasq B2B Molerio

20:00–22:00 Jay Kid b2b Tokai

22:00–00:00 Anthon

00:00–01:29 Németi feat. Farkas Izsák (hegedű)

01:30–03:00 Nigel Stately

03:00–04:00 Stephen

H2O Kultpince

17:30–18:30 Méliusz délutánok

19:30–20:30 Diogenész

21:30–23:44 Szatiriázis – Házibuliszínház

23:45–00:45 Csokonai Színészzenekar