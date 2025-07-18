Today is the third day of the Campus Festival with The Chainsmokers on stage

Friday marks the third and perhaps most exciting day of this year’s Campus Festival in Debrecen. From early afternoon until dawn, festivalgoers can expect a wide variety of music and entertainment across multiple stages.
The Metal-Sheet Main Stage promises the biggest international highlight of the evening: The Chainsmokers from the USA will take the stage at 23:10, following local favorites like Bagossy Brothers Company and Halott Pénz. Earlier in the day, fans of British pop can enjoy JC Stewart, while Margaret Island brings their signature melodic style to the lineup.
The Körút Main Stage will showcase iconic Hungarian bands throughout the night, with Esti Kornél, Quimby, and 30Y keeping the rock vibes alive.
At the University of Debrecen Stage, crowds can expect everything from brass bands to pop sensations like Nótár Mary and Wellhello.
Electronic music lovers will flock to the Pepsi Music Hall for a marathon of DJs, headlined by Germany’s Nils Hoffmann, while the Forest Underground will satisfy the most dedicated techno fans with all-night b2b sets.
Rock, metal, and alternative fans won’t be disappointed either, with bands like Omega Diatribe and AWS shaking up the MBH Bank Rock Arena.
In addition to music, stages like Unipass Stage, KOCSI.HU Stage, and H2O Kultpince offer a mix of comedy, acoustic sets, and unique performances to round out the day.
Whether you’re into mainstream hits, indie vibes, heavy riffs, or underground beats, Friday at Campus Festival has it all.
Prorram for Friday, July 18:
Metal-Sheet Nagyszínpad
17:00–17:50 JC Stewart (UK)
18:20–19:30 Margaret Island
20:00–21:10 Bagossy Brothers Company
21:35–22:45 Halott Pénz
23:10–00:25 The Chainsmokers (USA)
Körút Nagyszínpad
18:00–19:00 egy5egy
19:30–20:30 Esti Kornél
21:00–22:15 Quimby
22:45–00:00 30Y
Debreceni Egyetem Színpad
18:00–18:50 Quest Brass Band
19:20–20:20 HENN
20:50–22:00 Nótár Mary
22:30–23:40 Wellhello
Metal-Sheet Beat Stage
19:00–19:45 WXLFLESS
20:00–20:45 FRANKO
21:00–21:45 Bongor
22:00–23:00 Sisi
23:30–00:30 Bëlga
00:45–04:00 NECC PARTY
MBH Bank Rock Aréna
17:00 Omega Diatribe
18:15 Necropsia
19:45 Leukémia
21:30 AWS
23:15 Down for Whatever
CATL Lighthouse Stage
17:15–18:05 Máklikőr
18:45–19:50 Cserihanna
20:30–21:35 The Dandy Warhols (USA)
22:15–23:20 Blahalouisiana
00:00–01:15 Analog Balaton
KOCSI.HU Színpad
19:30–20:30 Szélműves
21:10–22:10 Rézeleje Fanfárosok
22:45–23:50 Zuboly
00:25–01:30 DelaDap (AUT)
02:00–03:00 Kale Lulugyi
Egyetem tér – Unipass Színpad
15:00–17:59 Színpadon az EGYETEM
18:00–18:35 Dumaszínház: Ács Fruzsina
19:00–19:45 Skylar
20:15–21:00 Sárközi Dina
21:30–22:30 Gájer Bálint
23:00–23:45 Molnár Tamás akusztik
00:15–01:00 Hangácsi Márton
Made in Debrecen x Hangfoglaló Színpad
15:00–15:40 Dykema Zsófi
16:10–16:50 40days
17:20–18:00 Hinta LOW
18:30–19:10 Temesi Blanka
19:40–20:20 L.A. Suzi
20:50–21:30 Swim Swim Naked
22:00–22:40 Dominiqa Savah
23:10–23:50 Villő
00:20–01:00 Sierra Delta
01:30–02:10 Lenkke_
Pepsi Music HALL
20:00–20:59 Be Massive pres.: Somazed
21:00–22:14 Be Massive pres.: Avika
22:15–23:29 Palo Canto Live
23:30–00:59 Nils Hoffmann live (GER)
01:00–02:29 Be Massive pres.: Peter Makto
02:30–03:59 Be Massive pres.: Metha
04:00–05:00 Be Massive pres.: Chriss Ronson
Forest Underground
18:00–19:29 Minuszbalaton b2b Tsukigumor
19:30–20:59 Sav-Bázis 30 pres.: Best Ablak
21:00–22:29 Sav-Bázis 30 pres.: RNS
22:30–23:59 Sav-Bázis 30 pres.: Crimson
00:00–01:29 Sav-Bázis 30 pres.: Route 8
01:30–02:59 Sav-Bázis 30 pres.: Maron
03:00–04:00 Sav-Bázis 30 pres.: Zsupi X Tshabee
Rádió 1 – Soproni Stage
20:00–20:59 DJ Junior
21:00–21:59 Cooky
22:00–22:59 Willcox
23:00–23:59 Lotfi Begi
00:00–00:59 Regán Lili
01:00–01:59 Yamina
02:00–02:59 Newik
03:00–04:00 Christopher
Unicum Bár
23:40–01:00 Rezidens DJ: Juhász Laci
01:00–02:15 HELLDANCE
02:15–04:00 Rezidens DJ: Juhász Laci
Jim Beam Bár
20:00–23:00 Bemelegítés: Monster Pie
23:00–02:00 Kottaterasz Party
02:00–04:00 Total Breakdown Modern Metal Party
MOL Mercarius Garden
18:00–20:00 Balasq B2B Molerio
20:00–22:00 Jay Kid b2b Tokai
22:00–00:00 Anthon
00:00–01:29 Németi feat. Farkas Izsák (hegedű)
01:30–03:00 Nigel Stately
03:00–04:00 Stephen
H2O Kultpince
17:30–18:30 Méliusz délutánok
19:30–20:30 Diogenész
21:30–23:44 Szatiriázis – Házibuliszínház
23:45–00:45 Csokonai Színészzenekar