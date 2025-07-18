From Sunday until midnight on Thursday, a level 2 heat alert is in effect

Starting this weekend, Hungary can expect another period of persistent heatwave conditions. Therefore, the National Chief Medical Officer has issued a level 2 heat alert from Sunday until midnight on Thursday.

In a joint statement sent to MTI on Friday, the National Public Health and Pharmaceutical Center (NNGYK) and the National Directorate General for Disaster Management (OKF) said the Chief Medical Officer’s decision was based on the latest forecast from HungaroMet Zrt.

In the coming days, the average daily temperature will again consistently exceed 25 degrees Celsius, meaning the extreme heat may pose a strain not only on those with chronic illnesses but also on healthy individuals.

They added that extra caution is necessary for holidaymakers, festival-goers, and those working outdoors. People are advised to drink water regularly during the day, avoid alcohol and excessive caffeine consumption, and refrain from bringing perishable foods without proper cooling to festivals or the beach.

They warned that heat-related illnesses can occur more quickly at crowded, unshaded mass events, and recommended avoiding outdoor sports or gardening during the hottest hours.

They also reminded those traveling by car to ensure their vehicle’s air conditioning is working and to never leave children or pets inside parked cars. If anyone notices a child or pet left in a sun-exposed car, they should immediately call the emergency number 112.

During breaks, people should seek shaded, well-ventilated places, and those staying in cities are advised to keep their homes well-shaded and ventilated or make use of air-conditioned public spaces when possible.

They also urged everyone to pay extra attention to the elderly and children during the heatwave.

The statement reminded the public that fire bans are in effect in several counties. It is forbidden to light fires in forests or within 200 meters of wooded areas, even at designated fire pits.

Due to the extremely dry vegetation, even the smallest spark or heat source can cause a fire, so outdoor fires are strongly discouraged anywhere.

However, cooking in the garden, such as barbecuing or using a kettle, is permitted, but it is important never to leave the fire unattended, even for a moment.

(MTI)