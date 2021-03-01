Fuel prices continue to rise during the month of March. On Wednesday of this week, the average price of petrol will increase by another HUF 6, and diesel fuel can be refueled at a gross price of HUF 2 in the middle of the week. Thus, the average prices are around 420 forints, we can refuel with fewer and fewer wells at prices below 400 forints per liter:



The average price of 95 petrol: 419 HUF / liter

Average price of diesel: 429 HUF / liter

Since January, the average price of petrol has risen by almost HUF 50, and the average price of diesel per liter has changed by almost HUF 40.

Holtankoljak.hu