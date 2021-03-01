Fuel prices continue to rise

National
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Fuel prices continue to rise

Fuel prices continue to rise during the month of March. On Wednesday of this week, the average price of petrol will increase by another HUF 6, and diesel fuel can be refueled at a gross price of HUF 2 in the middle of the week. Thus, the average prices are around 420 forints, we can refuel with fewer and fewer wells at prices below 400 forints per liter:

  • The average price of 95 petrol: 419 HUF / liter
  • Average price of diesel: 429 HUF / liter

Since January, the average price of petrol has risen by almost HUF 50, and the average price of diesel per liter has changed by almost HUF 40.

Holtankoljak.hu

Related Posts

Fuel prices continue to rise

Bácsi Éva

Targeting Efflux Transporters in Multidrug Resistant Cancer: An Unfinished Business

Tóháti Zsuzsa

The ambulance service of the Hungarian Maltese Charity Service is thirty years old

Bácsi Éva

Iris Properties

Hajdúsámson

170 m2 house for sale
120 000 000 Ft

Debrecen, Nagyerdei körút

20 m2 flat for rent
50 000 Ft

Hajdúsámson

house for sale
65 000 000 Ft

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *