Heads of the Meteorological Service Have Been Fired

The president of the National Meteorological Service (OMSZ) and the professional deputy president of the organization are leaving their posts with immediate effect, the Communications Department of the Ministry of Technology and Industry announced on Monday evening. According to the announcement, on August 22nd, Minister of Technology and Industry László Palkovics, exercising the right to manage the organization, dismissed Kornélia Radics and Gyula Horváth.

The identity of the new leaders will be decided later, they wrote. The antecedent of the decision is undoubtedly August 20th, but whether this is professionally founded is a big question.

On August 20th, there was a chance for storms to appear until the last moment, but it still needs to be investigated in detail, why the rain forecasts did not come true in the end – Rita Nagy-Kurunczi answered Telex’s question. According to Időkép’s leading meteorologist “since most of the weather forecast models (including the European ones considered to be the best, but also the American, German and French models) expected the formation of an extensive precipitation block in the central part of the country in the evening hours, nevertheless the expected event did not occur”.

On Saturday, the August 20th fireworks were postponed. According to the government media, in the morning, the operational team managing the organization of the holiday received the information from the OMSZ that there is a 75-80 percent chance of rain or thunderstorms around nine o’clock in the evening. Then, even in the morning, the OMSZ warned of downpours and thunderstorms in its posts, but in the meantime they also added that the rainy weather “due to its nature, it is burdened with significant uncertainty”.

Zoltán Kovács, the head of the operative group, ultimately decided based on all of this that, for the sake of safety, the evening fireworks should be canceled and postponed to the following Saturday. However, the rain did not occur. The OMSZ itself reacted to all of this by saying that by Saturday evening, among the results and scenarios available until the morning, “the least likely happened. Unfortunately, this factor of uncertainty is part of our profession, and we tried to communicate this.”

It is clear from the forecasts that the OMSZ did not really set the rain/storm to one hundred percent, in fact, it gave 20-25 percent that it would not rain anyway.

