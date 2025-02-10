Sunny start to the week, followed by clouds and rain

The beginning of the week will bring sunny weather in many places, but nighttime frosts will be severe, and daytime temperatures will typically range between 4 and 9 degrees Celsius. However, starting Wednesday, cloud cover will increase, raising the likelihood of precipitation. By the weekend, nighttime frosts will ease, according to a forecast from HungaroMet Zrt.

Monday: Over most of Transdanubia, the sky will be mostly cloudy or overcast, while elsewhere clear or slightly cloudy, sunny weather is expected. Precipitation is unlikely, though light drizzle may occur in the southwest. The southeast wind will remain weak to moderate. The highest daytime temperature will range between 3 and 9 degrees Celsius.

Tuesday: Predominantly sunny, dry weather is expected, though the western and southwestern counties may see more clouds and a small amount of mixed precipitation. The southeast wind may pick up in some areas. The lowest temperatures will range from minus 9 to minus 3 degrees Celsius, but colder values are possible in clear, frost-prone areas, while cloudy regions may see warmer temperatures. The highest temperatures will be between 4 and 9 degrees Celsius.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny weather is expected in the northeastern third of the country, while other areas may see more clouds, with minor mixed precipitation possible in Transdanubia. The southeast wind may become brisk in places.

The lowest temperatures will be between minus 9 and minus 3 degrees Celsius, with colder values in clear regions and warmer ones in cloudy areas. The highest temperatures will range from 3 to 8 degrees Celsius.

Thursday: The sky will be cloudy nationwide, but longer or shorter sunny periods are possible anywhere. Scattered light mixed precipitation may occur, and the southeast wind may become brisk at times. Morning temperatures will drop to between minus 9 and 0 degrees Celsius, while early afternoon temperatures will rise to between 3 and 8 degrees Celsius.

Friday: Mostly cloudy or overcast skies are expected, with mixed precipitation possible. The easterly wind may become brisk at times. Temperatures will range from minus 6 to 0 degrees in the morning and between 3 and 8 degrees in the afternoon.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy or overcast skies are expected, with mixed precipitation possible. The wind will shift to the northwest and become brisk. Morning temperatures will range from minus 5 to 0 degrees, while early afternoon temperatures will be between 2 and 7 degrees Celsius.

Sunday: Clouds and precipitation will decrease, but the northwesterly wind may remain brisk in several areas. Morning temperatures will range from minus 5 to 0 degrees, and early afternoon temperatures are expected to be between 0 and 5 degrees Celsius.

