154 Covid Patient Died on Thursday

154, mostly elderly, chronic patients have died and another 4,977 coronavirus infections have been found in Hungary, koronavirus.gov.hu ​​said on Friday, highlighting that 6,208,430 people have been vaccinated so far, 5,923,284 of whom are second, 3,065,350 and they have already received the third dose of the vaccine.

According to the government portal, the number of infected people in Hungary increased to 1,218,295. 37,530 people died and the number of people recovered rose to 1,026,254. The number of active infected people is 154,511. The hospital cares for 5,856 patients with coronavirus, 519 of whom are on ventilators. There are 45,852 people in official home quarantine, the number of samples is 8,947,845.

According to the map of the koronavirus.gov.hu ​​website, most people have been registered in Budapest (205,332) and Pest County (164,558) so far. It is followed by Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (75,565), Hajdú-Bihar (67,022), Bács-Kiskun (65,307), Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg (61,697) and Győr-Moson-Sopron counties (61,118). The county least affected by the infection is still Tolna (25,636).

