Covid – 37 Deaths, 4,041 New Infections

Thirty-seven patients died of a Covid-related illness in the past 24 hours, while 4,041 new coronavirus infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Friday.

So far 5,950,259 people have received a first jab, while 5,731,651 have been fully vaccinated. Fully 1,191,000 Hungarians have received a booster jab. The number of active infections stands at 34,780, while hospitals are treating 2,130 Covid patients, 230 of whom need respiratory assistance. Since the first outbreak, 863,419 infections have been registered, while fatalities have risen to 30,729. Fully 797,910 people have made a recovery. There are 24,231 people in official quarantine, while 7,371,187 tests have been officially carried out.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay