Hungary Registers 213 Coronavirus Fatalities and 3,874 New Infections

Fully 213 generally elderly patients with co-morbidities died over the past 24 hours, while 3,874 new infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Monday.

Altogether 2,362,839 people have been vaccinated in Hungary, 913,012 of whom have received a second shot, the portal said.

The number of active infections has risen to 249,841 while hospitals are caring for 11,806 Coronavirus patients, 1,451 of whom need respiratory assistance.

Since the first outbreak, 689,853 infections have been registered, while fatalities have risen to 21,928. Fully 418,084 people have made a recovery.

So far, most infections have been registered in Budapest (128,500) and Pest County (96,725), followed by the counties of Győr-Moson-Sopron (38,936), Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (38,384) and Hajdú-Bihar (36,586). Tolna County has the fewest infections (15,272).